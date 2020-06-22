BELTON — Services for Luciano “Manuel” Cantu, 76, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Thursday in Oenaville Cemetery in Oenaville.
Mr. Cantu died Friday, June 19, at a Temple nursing home.
He was born April 17, 1944, to Eleazar and Tomasa Aguilar Cantu. He married Shirley Grigsby in 1982. He was a farm worker.
He was preceded in death by his wife on Nov. 22, 2006.
Survivors include a son, Derek Heine of Temple; a stepson, Billy Grigsby of Temple; a stepdaughter, Debra Crotty of Temple; a sister, Alice Ortiz of Oenaville; 10 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton; a rosary will be recited at 6 p.m.