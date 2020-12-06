Grady Ann Cockrell was born on February 14, 1954, in Temple, Texas, to G.A. and Cynthia Gibbs Cockrell. She grew up in Bell County and enjoyed spending time at her Memomma’s house in Buckholts. She especially liked swimming in the stock tanks, playing in the river and a challenging game of Backgammon or Yahtzee.
She graduated from Buckholts High School in 1971 and attended Temple College before transferring to the University of Houston. In 1979, she graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of Houston with degrees in Psychology and Speech. She relocated to Austin and lived there for many years working for the State of Texas in several capacities. Outside of work she was an avid reader, poet and author. She spent many hours writing postcards to her friends and family to celebrate everyday moments. They always included her quirky verbiage and spicy personality. Her home in Austin was always open to neighborhood friends and family where she had chalk ready for any young artist who wanted to draw on her backyard shed. Grady met her best friend, Moses, while in Austin; she thought he was funny, handsome and could not help but flirt. This blossomed into a relationship that lasted until the end. One of her favorite pastimes was listening to classic country music, such as Willie Nelson, Ray Price, and Charlie Daniels. Grady spent many hours relaxing in her leather chair, enjoying the music with her fur babies, who she loved and spoiled relentlessly. Throughout her adult life, she was known for her delicious baking and unique Christmas gifts. Her chocolate sheet cake was always requested and the chocolate chip cookies were perfectly adorned with chips on top. A regular at Half Price Books, she took the time to pick the perfect book for each of her nieces and nephew, and they were always accompanied with the yummiest candy bar. In 2008, she moved to Troy to be closer to family. She quickly made friends as she never met a stranger. Once in Troy, Grady developed a new hobby of water aerobics and frequently visited Sammons Park Indoor Pool. After moving, she took pleasure in spending time with family and friends, and every Friday night with her sister-in-law.
Grady passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, G.A. Cockrell; her sister, Kelly Cockrell Henninger; her grandparents, Park and Jewel Gibbs; and Bill and Sally Cockrell. Survivors include her mother, Cynthia Dykes of Temple; her brother, Britt Cockrell and wife, Jackie, of Troy; step-brother, Darwin Dykes of Belton; step sisters, Diane Tompkins of Temple and Gail Johanson of Lampasas; niece, Jane Voight, her husband, Ryan, and son, Parker of Georgetown; niece, Lara Cockrell, her children, Konnor, Kailee and Levi of Bryan; niece, Cassidy Mayo, her husband Jason, and son, Jackson of Temple; nephew, Brendan Cockrell of Harker Heights. She will be truly missed by all and will be loved forever.
The family would like to sincerely thank the staff at Jeffery Place in Waco for extending their love and caring for Grady as one of their own.
Memorial services will held at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home, in Temple, on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at 1 PM.
Paid Obituary