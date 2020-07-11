Services for Robert Morris “Bob” Thrasher Sr., 96, of Temple will be 10:30 a.m. July 17 at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial with military honors will be 1 p.m. July 17 in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Thrasher died Monday, July 6, at a local hospital.
He was born Sept. 9, 1923, in Jones Prairie to Nettie Grace Bailey and Frank Berkett Thrasher. He graduated from Rosebud High School in Rosebud. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He married Betty Ann Tapman on Feb. 6, 1949. He worked at the Pontiac dealership in Rosebud and owned Bob Thrasher Pontiac in Gatesville. He also worked for Gordon Rountree Motors and Duncan Buick in Waco, Hahn Motor Co. in Gatesville and Tranum Auto Group in Temple.
Survivors include his wife; two sons, Robert M. “Bobby” Thrasher Jr. of Gatesville and Michael Tapman Thrasher of Waco; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church in Temple; or Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Hospital.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. July 16 at the funeral home.