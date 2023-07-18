Robert “Bobby” Hargrove
Robert “Bobby” Hargrove, age 79, of Heidenheimer passed from this life during the mid- morning hours of July 14, 2023. He was born March 11, 1944, in Temple Texas. He was the only child of Joseph Hull Jr. and Violet Mae Hargrove.
Bobby graduated from Academy High School in 1962. He was in FFA and also played football where they won multiple regional championships, basketball, and track where they would run barefoot on a dirt track, however baseball was his favorite. He was a faithful Texas Rangers fan. Bobby attended Temple Junior College and continued on to Howard Payne University where he would graduate in 1966 with a bachelor’s degree in Accounting/Economics.
After college he joined the US Marine Corps Reserve where he served from 1966-1972 as a tank mechanic. Bobby married Glenda Krupicka on a very hot summer day, August 10, 1968 at Heidenheimer Baptist Church and went on to raise two hard working sons, Chris and Cory. He worked at American Desk/Artco-Bell for over 30 years as a cost accountant and was a lifelong farmer and rancher where he raised corn, wheat, milo, hay, cattle and horses. They have been members of Taylors Valley Baptist Church for 50 years where he served as a deacon and treasurer for decades. Bobby played city league softball with the church for many years. He was a pitcher and an awesome batter who would hit those balls out of the park. He loved to hunt, fish, farm, ride horses and raise cows. He was an avid collector of John Deere tractors and memorabilia. His favorite tractor was his dad’s John Deere H that was purchased new by his dad in 1944. He loved attending the Texas Early Day tractor shows and would proudly drive that tractor, among others, in the parade. He was named Pop Pop by his grandson, after the sounds of his “Johnny Popper” tractors.
He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph Hull Jr. and Violet Mae.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Glenda Hargrove; Son, Cory Hargrove, wife Kelli and grandson Hunter of Little River Academy. Son, Chris Hargrove, wife Felicia and grandchildren Alexis and Dillon of Clifton.
Funeral services will be held today, Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 10 o’clock a.m. at Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church in Temple. The burial will follow at Wilson Valley Cemetery in Academy.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Taylors Valley Baptist Church.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
