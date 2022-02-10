Services for Willie Ray “Pat” Gaines, 68, of Whitehall will be 3 p.m. Saturday at St. James United Methodist Church in Temple with Dr. George R. Harrison Jr. officiating.
Mr. Gaines died Friday, Feb. 4, in Temple.
He was born Aug. 10, 1953, in Whitehall to Floyd William Sr. and Marsha Mae Moore Gaines. He was baptized as a child at Kells Branch United Methodist Church in Whitehall. He attended school in Moody. He worked as an entrepreneur and was self employed.
Survivors include five brothers, Floyd William Gaines Jr. of Cameron, Larry Darnell Gaines and Jackie Terrence Gaines, both of Belton, and Ronnie Harvey Gaines and Garland Wayne Gaines, both of Temple; and four sisters, Basha Charlene Gaines Sanders, Kathy Frances Gaines Sanders, and Sandy Denise Gaines Dawkins, all of Waco, and Marvie Ruth Gaines of Belton.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.