Susan Hill Brewer
A graveside service for Susan Hill Brewer will be on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at 10:00 am at Great House Cemetery, Hwy. 93 in Temple.
Susan Hill Brewer passed away in peace on November 7, 2021 at the age of 65. She is survived by her husband, Mike Brewer; two children; four grandchildren; three brothers; and a sister.
Susan was a cherished friend and loving mother. She will be fondly remembered for her unconditional love for her family, adventures on her motorcycle and her wicked bingo skills.
Arrangements are being handled by Broecker Funeral Home of Salado.
