CAMERON — Services for Albert Joseph Michalka, 85, of Cameron will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Marak.
Burial will be in St. Monica’s Cemetery in Cameron.
Mr. Michalka died Saturday, Feb. 8, at Temple hospital.
He was born Oct. 21, 1934, in Cameron to Joseph and Marie Kunz Michalks. He served in the Army National Guard. He married Faye Marguerite Hickman on June 12, 1954. He worked for Alcoa. He was a member of Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church.
Survivors include his wife; two sons, Mark A. Michalka and Thomas G. Michalka, both of Cameron; three daughters, Micki Ann Lidey of Temple, Jill Stermer of Cameron and Donna Jo Ziegler of Rogers; a brother, Joseph Michalka of Lubbock; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron; a rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.