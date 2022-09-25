Clinton Stuart Jacques
Clinton Stuart Jacques, 73, of Durango, passed away Saturday August 6, 2022, in Temple, Texas. He was born in Waco on October 5, 1948, to William Clinton Jacques and June Stuart Jacques.
Clinton graduated from Lott High School in 1967. From there he went on to earn a BA in Business Administration from Sam Houston State University.
After graduating, he returned to Durango to operate the family’s cattle ranch alongside his father. Clinton, often referred to by family members and close friends as Bubba, quickly realized that he would need to change the structure of the ranching business to make it profitable for multiple family members. He and his father went from a strictly cow/calf business model to primarily grazing stocker cattle. Clinton’s foresight has enabled the ranch to flourish. It operates in the mold he set to this day.
Clinton married Treena Cannon on April 30, 1977. The two had a son, Cannon, and a daughter, Kristin. They would go on to face the trials and joys of life together until Clinton’s passing.
Clinton always wanted the best for his family and friends. He was especially concerned with whether everyone had eaten and if they were satisfied. Clinton was a skilled cook. Frying, barbecuing, and grilling were all part of his repertoire. He was rarely without ham. He could whip up sandwiches for his granddaughters or the guys working in the fields at a moment’s notice.
Playing dominoes was a hobby that Clinton enjoyed in his free time. It, along with hunting, were past times he learned from his father. They especially loved quail hunting which took them to various parts of Texas. Besides quail, Clinton also hunted doves, deer, and elk in Texas, New Mexico, and Colorado. These hunting trips often included his lifelong friend, Craig Curlee.
Another important aspect of Clinton’s life was public service. His great-great-grandfather, E.C. Stuart, served 12 years as county judge in Falls County. E.C.’s son, James Munroe, helped establish the public schools in the county. Clinton, in the tradition of his forefathers, was elected Falls County Commissioner, Precinct 4 in 1986. He served for two terms before retiring from politics.
There were three facets of Clinton’s life that he held in the highest of regard – God, his family, and the cattle ranch he was so blessed to be the caretaker of. He was continuously thinking of ways to improve his business. Clinton wanted it to be there for his children and grandchildren, for it to be durable throughout the generations. He saw the land which his parents and aunt, Mary Stuart Inman, left him as a blessing from God. He added to it and vastly improved it throughout his lifetime. He checked his cattle every morning on his side-by-side and worked with his son until the final days of his life. Clinton strived each day to make the ranch a little better than it was the day before.
Clinton’s relationship with God was private in many ways. Following the death of his father, he stated on numerous occasions that his daily prayers enabled him to get through the grief of losing someone so important to him. He was an admirer of all that God made. He always enjoyed the beauty that exists on his property in Durango and never took it for granted.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clinton and June, and his brother-in-law, Gordon Isachsen.
He is survived by his wife, Treena Jacques, one son, Cannon Jacques, one daughter, Kristin Mitchell and husband Keith, three granddaughters, Kinsley Mitchell, Kennedy Mitchell, and Kyla Mitchell all of Durango, and one sister, Margaret Isachsen of Calabasas, California.
Services will be held on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 11:00 am at Union Cemetery in Durango. Chester Springfield will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family would like any memorials to be directed to the charity of one’s choosing. Clinton proudly contributed to St. Jude Children’s Hospital and Shriners Children’s Hospitals.
Paid Obituary