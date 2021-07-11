Services for Regner “Reg” Alvin Capener, 79, will be private.
Mr. Capener died Thursday, July 8, at his residence.
He was born April 18, 1942, in Astoria, Ore., to Alvin and Lillian Lorraine Capener. He served in the U.S. Army. He attended the University of Nebraska, Southwestern College, Bethany Bible College and Fuller Theological Seminary. He married Della in 1983. He was a pastor, inventor, engineer, author, publisher, musician and songwriter. He worked at KTBY-TV, Action School of Broadcasting, KHOF-FM and Lockheed Missiles and Space Co. He founded Capener Ministries and The River Worship Center in Sunnyside, Wash.
Survivors include his wife; two sons, Christian Capener and Joshua Luther; six daughters, Shelley Luther, Danielle Picasso, Rebekah Luther, Debbie Capener, Melody Capener and Ariella Capener; 27 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Capener Ministries, 4861 State Highway 95, Temple, TX 76502.
Young’s Daughters Funeral Home & Bereavement Center in Temple is in charge of arrangements.