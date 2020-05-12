LAMPASAS — Mary Lou Gaddy, 79, of Lampasas died Tuesday, May 12, at a nursing and rehabilitation center.
Services will be 2 p.m. Thursday in Oak Hill Cemetery in Lampasas.
Mrs. Gaddy was born Sept. 16, 1940, in Lampasas to Luther and Lillie Welch Martin. She attended Lampasas schools. She married Albert Melvin Gaddy on Feb. 14, 1959, in Lampasas. She was a nurse’s assistant and home care provider. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband; a daughter, Brenda Jackson; and a grandchild.
Survivors include a daughter, Dorothy Lindsey; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Sneed Funeral Chapel in Lampasas is in charge of arrangements.