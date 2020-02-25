Services for Sherman Grady Davis Sr., 73, of Rosebud will be 10 a.m. Thursday in Roberts Cemetery in Troy with the Rev. Harlan Haines officiating.
Mr. Davis died Thursday, Feb. 13, at a Rosebud nursing home.
He was born June 25, 1946, in Slaton to Sherman and Clara Guthrie Davis. He attended school in Post. He married Frances Payne on Sept. 17, 1988. He worked in construction. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Troy.
He was preceded in death by his wife.
Survivors include three children, Lisa Ortiz, Michelle Haskins and Sherman Davis Jr., all of Temple; and 10 grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.