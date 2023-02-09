Linda Jean Smith (née Engstrom)
Linda Jean Smith (née Engstrom), 75, of Salado passed away on January 27, 2023
Also known as “Jeanny,” she was born to RJ Schwarz and June Martin in Santa Monica, California. Her mother later remarried Harry C. Engstrom in Mercedes, Texas.
She graduated from Garwood High School in 1965. She then attended Southwest Texas State University in San Marcos before meeting Grant W. Smith. They were married by Rev Sam Junkin at the Garwood Methodist Church on June 1, 1968.
She returned to college at the University of Mary-Hardin Baylor in Belton, graduating 1983 with a degree in Early Childhood Development. She taught pre-kindergarten in the Rogers, Academy, and Temple school districts for 23 years.
She is survived by her husband, three children, Robert, Jennifer and Julie and 10 grandchildren.
A memorial service will be February 16, 11am at St. David’s Episcopal Church in Austin. Free parking is in the parking garage adjacent to the building. A reception and meal will follow. Memorials may be sent to the American Parkinson Disease Association.
