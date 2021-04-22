Services for John Luther Larson Sr., 84, of Troy will be 10 a.m. Monday at Oenaville Baptist Church with the Rev. Roy Carpenter officiating.
Burial will be in Oenaville Cemetery.
Mr. Larson died Tuesday, April 20.
He was born March 6, 1937, in Belvidere, Ill., to Willard Clifford and Violabelle Edith Boomgarden Larson. He married Shirley Mae Fuller in 1962. He served in the U.S. Army and was stationed at Fort Hood. They moved back to Belvidere. In 1967, they settled in Troy. He retired after 25 years with Duplex Paper Products. He served in the Troy Volunteer Fire Department for 35 years. He was a member of and served as president for three years of the Oenaville Community Club. He also was a 4-H leader, and a member of Oenaville Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife.
Survivors include two sons, John Luther Larson Jr. and William Ross Larson; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Oenaville Baptist Church or Troy Volunteer Fire Department.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.