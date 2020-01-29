Services for Cecil Earl “Bubba” Pryor Jr., 70, of Moffat will be 3 p.m. Saturday at at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple with Boyd LeCheminant officiating.
Mr. Pryor died Friday, Jan. 17, at a local hospital.
He was born May 10, 1949, in Belton to Cecil Sr. and Martha Perry Pryor. He was a graduate of James Madison High School in Houston. He was a U.S. Army veteran having served in the Vietnam War, 1969-1972. He married Janice Small in 1972 in Liberty. He was a heavy equipment operator. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Missouri City. They moved to Moffat in 1992.
Survivors include his wife; three sons, Cecil “Bubba” Pryor III and James Pryor, both of Temple, and Timothy Osborne of Albuquerque, N.M.; a daughter, Caren Pryor of Bertram; two sisters, Bobbie Louis Wetz of Wallace and Susan Moore of Harker Heights; 13 grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or the American Diabetes Association.
Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.