BELTON — Services for Mario Hernandez-Ramirez, 69, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton.
Burial will be in Moffat Cemetery.
Mr. Hernandez-Ramirez died Friday, Feb. 25, at his residence.
He was born June 14, 1952, in Mexico to Francisco Hernandez and Fidencia Ramirez. He married Maria Guajardo. He was a Christian.
Survivors include his wife; four daughters, Lorena Aviles, Araceli Daniel, Sandra Bush and Melissa Hernandez; six brothers, Roberto, Nicolas, Miguel Angel, Jesus, Julio and Ricardo; five sisters, Dora Elia, Santos, Ana Maria, Laura and Elvìra; 11 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.