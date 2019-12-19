BELTON — Services for Doris Evelyn Gilley Davis Jaksic, 88, of Harker Heights will be 3 p.m. Saturday at Belton Church of Christ.
Burial will be 2 p.m. Monday in Killeen City Cemetery.
Mrs. Jaksic died Monday, Dec. 16, at her residence.
She was born Oct. 28, 1931, in Detroit to William “Bill” and Etta Mae Gilley. She earned both her bachelor’s degree and master’s of education degree. She moved to Killeen in 1975, where she taught for KISD. She retired from teaching in 1992 and was a longtime member of Belton Church of Christ. She married Dr. Thomas Davis on Aug. 25, 1955, in Abilene. In 2006, she married Mario Jaksic.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2001; and a daughter, Debi Weekley in 2005.
Survivors include a son, Jeff Davis of Fort Worth; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of the arrangements.