Martha Williams Harper
June 27, 1921 –
February 21, 2021
Martha Williams Harper, age 99, of Salado passed away peacefully Sunday, February 21, 2021. Martha was born in Lorena, Texas, June 27, 1921, to Katherine and Robert Williams. Her family later moved to McGregor, Texas where she met her future husband, Lloyd. She attended the University of Texas and was a member of the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority. In 1939 she married Lloyd and moved to Houston where Lloyd was employed with Texaco. After a year, they were transferred to the main office of Texaco in New York City. In 1941, at the age of nineteen, Martha joined Lloyd in Maracaibo, Venezuela en-route to Caracas, Venezuela, where they lived for 18 years. While in Venezuela, they raised their two children, Barbara and Bob. Martha was active in the American Church, an avid bridge player, a grand hostess of myriad parties, and a remarkable manager of home life. Eighteen years later in 1960, Martha and family moved to Pelham, New York and remained there for eighteen years. In 1981 another transfer, this time to Dallas, Texas which led to the discovery of the village of Salado. In 1982, Martha and Lloyd made their final home in Salado. Martha became active in the Historical Society, the Women’s Auxiliary, and of course, bridge. Both Martha and Lloyd loved the wonderful friends made in this special village.
The family is grateful for all the caregivers Mother has had throughout the years. They are truly angels who touched us deeply.
In lieu of flowers you may remember Martha with a donation to the Salado Presbyterian Church or to a charity of your choice.
Due to the Covid-19 virus there will be no funeral service.
Services are in the care of Broecker Funeral Home, Salado.
