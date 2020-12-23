Services for Judy Ann Johnson, 73, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Immanuel Baptist Church in Temple.
Burial will be in Dyess Grove Cemetery in the Stringtown community.
Mrs. Johnson died Tuesday, Dec. 22, at a local hospital.
She was born July 13, 1947, in Hemet, Calif., to J.B and Stamey Henry. She was a 1965 graduate of Temple High School. She earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor and worked as a teacher for 25 years, retiring from Rogers ISD in 2002. She was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church. She married David Johnson on June 24, 1966, in Temple.
She was preceded in death by a son, Daniel Johnson.
Survivors include her husband; two daughters, Melody Schwake of Salado and Tina VanHook of San Antonio; a brother, Jim Henry of Montana; two sisters, Carolyn Bigham of Temple and Mary Jane Lick of Costa Rica; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Immanuel Baptist Church — Operation Christmas Child.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday at the church.