Services for Gloria LaFawn “GloBug” Rice White, 65, of Temple will be private.
Ms. White died Friday, Oct. 2, at a Temple hospital.
She was born April 19, 1955, in Temple. She was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Temple. She graduated from Temple High School and received an associate degree from Central Texas College in Killeen. She worked for Pactiv for six years and for Olive Garden.
Survivors include two sons, Ty Rice of Temple and Nick Rice of Pittsburgh; a daughter, Tamika “Nikki” Rice of Temple; her father, Gordon Thompson of Austin; her mother, Eula Ruth Clayton Love of Copperas Cove; two brothers, Williams Rice and Gordon Thompson Jr., both of Temple; a sister, Garlene Rice of Temple; and 10 grandchildren.
Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.