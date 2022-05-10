Rosalie Lehnert Mueck
Rosalie Lehnert Mueck, 96, of Cameron died Thursday, May 5, 2022 in a Cameron nursing and rehab facility. Visitation will be Wednesday 12:00 noon until 1:00 pm followed by a rosary at 1:00 pm with a funeral Mass at 1:30 pm all at St. Monica Catholic Church. Entombment will be at the St. Monica Mausoleum.
Mrs. Mueck was born April 18, 1926 in Cameron, one of six children born to Richard and Philomena Lehnert. She grew up in Cameron and graduated from CH Yoe High School. She married Paul Mueck on July 5, 1952 and together farmed, ranched and raised their children, Laura and Paul, Jr.
Rosalie was a lifelong member of St. Monica’s Catholic Church where she served with the Ladies Society. Rosalie’s life was serving others and her greatest joy was her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Paul Mueck and her five siblings. She is survived by: her children, Laura Hawkes and husband Billy, Paul Mueck and wife Sherry; her grandchildren, Lane Hawkes and wife Chelsea, Brandon Hawkes & wife Christina, Princess Burnett and husband Jason; and by her great grandchildren, Scotlyn and Henley Burnett and Landon and Jaxson Hawkes.
Memorials may be made to the St. Monica Church restoration fund or Stained Glass Fund.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron is in charge of arrangements.
Paid Obituary