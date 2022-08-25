Services for James L. Criss, 78, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Wayne Lott officiating.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Subscribe for as little as $4
to continue reading.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
Services for James L. Criss, 78, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Wayne Lott officiating.
Mr. Criss died Monday, Aug. 15, at a Temple hospital.
He was born July 20, 1944, in Corsicana to T.C. Criss and Mary Frances Anderson. He attended Dunbar High School in Temple. He attended The Garden of Gethsemane International Church in Temple. He worked for Gillmeister Roofing and Navasota Roofing in Temple.
Survivors include his wife, Yvonne Armstrong of Temple; and a sister, Denise Cureaux of Temple.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.