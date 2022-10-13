BELTON — Services for Betty Jean Rhoads, 90, of Belton, will be 10 a.m. today at Rest Haven Cemetery in Belton with Rev. Roy Brantley officiating.
Mrs. Rhoads died Monday, Oct. 10, in a Temple Nursing home.
She was born May 9, 1932, to Carl KuyKendall and Winnie Bell KuyKendall in Austin. She married Jack Rhoads Oct. 14, 1950, in Austin. She worked for Bell County in the district clerk’s office and the district attorney’s office for 26 years. She was a member of Miller Heights Baptist Church of Belton.
She is preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include three sons, Billy Rhoads of Temple, Jay Rhoads of Pflugerville, and Jeff Rhoads of College Station; three daughters, Barbara Rhoads of Temple, Denise Mayfield of Port O’Conner, and Vickie Wade of Georgetown; one brother, Carl Kuykendall of Houston; one sister, Dianna Kennedy of Houston; 11 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bell County Animal Shelter.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton is in charge of arrangements.