Memorial service for Billy P. Stanford, 80, of Belton will be held at Dossman Funeral Home Chapel on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 1:00 PM. The graveside service will be held with immediate family at a later date.
After an unexpectant surgical procedure, Bill Stanford passed away suddenly while recovering in the hospital on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.
Billy Pate Stanford was born on October 6, 1941, in Temple, the son of Joe Bailey and Pauline (Kelley) Stanford. He married his wife of 58 years, Dianna Lee Blight, on September 19, 1964.
Bill graduated from Belton High School in 1960. He also attended Temple College and University of Mary Hardin Baylor. Bill was a member of the First Methodist Church in Belton. He was a proud member for the United States Army as well. He began working at HEB Food Stores while in high school and eventually became the store director for the Belton HEB. In 1976, he began his career in Human Resources to include-Susquehanna Corporation, Temple Products, Inc., King’s Daughters Hospital, Central Texas 4-C, and Carpenter Company. Finally retiring for the 2nd time in 2018.
Bill Stanford had a deep commitment to his community as he served on many boards and councils throughout his life. Some of them include-Belton School Board (1980-89, he never missed a meeting), Belton City Council (1989-95, 2003-04)-Major Pro-Tem (1990-93), Belton Rotary Club (1969-2018), Central Texas Workforce (1992-2018), Central Texas United Way (1997-2012), Belton Senior Citizens Center (1983-2005), Central Texas Alcohol Rehabilitation Center Board (1997-present), Belton Jaycees, Central Texas Council of Government, Bell County Board of Health, Blue Bonnet Girl Scout Council, Heart of Texas Hospice, Mid Texas Chapter of Red Cross, and many more.
Bill also had a life-long passion for politics and was a VERY proud member of the Republican Party. Some of his political involvement includes-Bell County Republican Party Executive Committee, Bell Conservative PAC Board, Bell Freedom Institute Board, Bell Freedom Foundation Board, Bell County Republican Convention, Texas Republican State Convention, Republican Party National Convention, Presidential Inaugurations (Reagan 1981, Bush 2001).
Bill’s biggest love was his family and greatest source of joy were his grandchildren-Ashton Lee Sortor, Payton Daine Stanford, Chase Avery Sortor, Anikka Ree Furnace, Dakota Allen Bailey Furnace, Maelee Anne Sortor, Rylie Lewis Blackwood, and Wyatt Layne Blackwood. He loved his dog-Olivia, Baylor sports, the Astros, John Wayne and Clint Eastwood movies, coffee with his buddies, watching his grandchildren play sports, mowing his lawn, game night with his friends, and playing baseball in the backyard with his grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his wife, Dianna Stanford: three daughters-Lisa Lee Stanford-Sortor of Belton, Suzanne Annette Furnace of Belton, and Paula Jo Blackwood, husband-Lewis of Troy: Brother-Larry Stanford, wife-Jo Linda of Temple: Sisters-Judith Younts, husband-Jimmy of Burleson, and Kathy Boyd of Temple: grandchildren-listed above, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the First United Methodist Church, 205 E. 3rd Ave, Belton, TX, 76513.