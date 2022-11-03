Services for Quintavious “Redman,” “Dada,” “Tay,” “Mooney,” Jarrell Trejo, 3, of Belton will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Temple with the Rev. Rodney Sauls and Dr. C.E. Maze.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
He died Saturday, Oct. 22, in Belton.
He was born Aug. 4, 2019, in Temple to Quinston Je’Vell Trejo Sr. and DaShayla Annette Bonner.
Survivors include his father of Temple and his mother of Belton; four brothers, Jeremiah Wilcon, Quinston Trejo Jr., D’Ivyus Trejo, and Layden Trejo, all of Belton; two sisters, Fayelynn Trejo and Queen Trejo, both of Belton; four grandparents, Cecilio McKenzie of New York, Ronald Trejo and Alicia Booker, both of Temple, and DeeAnn Bonner of Collinsville, Ill.; and three great-grandparents, Georgia Crawford and Niecy Trejo, both of Temple, and Gloria McKenzie of Fort Worth.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.