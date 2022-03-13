William E. L. “Blue” Ballou
William E. L. “Blue” Ballou, age 75 of Temple, died Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at his residence. Funeral services will be held at 2:00pm Monday, March 14, 2022 at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home. The family will receive visitors from 1-2:00pm Monday prior to the service.
Mr. Ballou was born February 7, 1947 in Corning, Arkansas to William Ballou and Winnie May Larue Ballou. He was a truck driver for over 40 years and retired from E. R. Carpenter Co. in Temple. Blue love his family greatly as well as his many dogs.
Survivors include his children, Steven F. LeMay and wife Kathy of McKinney, Stephanie Ballou of Temple, William R. Ballou of Temple, Eric Ballou of Temple, Cindi Ballou Watts and husband David of Temple and Tony Ballou and wife Suemi of Melissa; mother of his children, Sandra McDowell of Temple; grandkids Krystal Howell, Brandon Baker and numerous other grandkids and great grandkids; mother, Winnie Mae Miller of Colorado; sisters, Mary Frances Greer of Tennessee, Roberta Barnes and husband Darrell of Colorado, Cecil Ballou of Massachusetts, Alvin Nelson and Dewayne Nelson, both of Colorado.
Memorial may be given in Mr. Ballou’s name to the Temple Animal Shelter, 620 Mama Dog Cir, Temple, Texas 76504
