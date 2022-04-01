Sharon “Memaw” Cruz
Sharon “Memaw” Cruz, age 71 of Temple, passed from this life Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple. Visitation and services will be held Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple, with a visitation starting at 5 pm and a Holy Rosary recited at 6 pm.
Sharon was born on February 24, 1951, to Jerry and Ola Fern Turner Pitrucha in Rosebud, Texas. She attended Temple College and was a nurse and x-ray technician. Sharon was a fun and loving person. She left this Earth too soon. She loved to make others laugh, as well as herself. She has left a huge impact on everyone she has met. Some of her favorite pastimes were spending time at the casino, attending her grandchildren’s life events, and being in everyone’s business on Facebook. She was a loving wife, mother, Memaw, and friend. She made a beautiful and comedic impact on this world.
Sharon is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Jerry, Otto, Raymond, Donald Wayne, and Jeff; sisters, Sue, and Mary; and son, David Wayne Halunka.
She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Theodore Cruz; brother, Buck Pitrucha; stepsons, T.J. and wife, Cecilia, and Jim Michael and wife, Marie; daughters, Melissa, Dee Anna and husband, Duke, and Shelly and husband, Jeremy; stepdaughter, Natalie; 20 grandchildren; and 18 great grandchildren.
