John Burns Henderson, Jr., 86, of Cameron, Texas received his Promotion and Heavenly Homecoming on March 4, 2020 at Caring Country Cottage in Alvin, Texas.
John was born on December 10, 1933 in Cameron. He married the love of his life, Lella McCarroll, on June 8, 1956 in Rusk, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Lella; their son, John III; son-in-law, Bijan Bouzari; brother-in-law, Lewis McCarroll, Jr.; parents, John and Fan Henderson; in-laws, Lewis and Eloise McCarroll; and special family friend, Lanetta Hughes Simmons.
John is survived by his daughters, Eloise Henderson Bouzari of Lone Tree, Colorado, and Elizabeth Ann Henderson Leeper and son-in-love Kenneth Leeper of Angleton, Texas; and his grandchildren, Ali and Liz Bouzari, Kelsey Leeper, John David Leeper, and Meri Bouzari. He is also survived by his sister, Jane Henderson Swan and brother-in-law, Curt; sister-in-law, Ann McCarroll Irwin and her husband John; sister-in-law Susan McCarroll Birdwell and her husband Michael; and sister-in-law Virginia McCarroll. John is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, and their children, as well as a host of amazing friends and clients whom he also considered as family.
John was born and raised in Cameron, Texas, County Seat of Matchless Milam County, and was proud to have lived in Cameron for over 80 years. He was larger than life and was the best, most amazing man we could have ever asked for in a Daddy, friend, and role model. He graduated from C.H. Yoe High School in 1952, and then earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in 1958 and a Doctor of Jurisprudence in 1960 from The University of Texas at Austin. John and Lella met while attending The University, where he was selected as a Silver Spur and was president of his fraternity, Phi Kappa Psi. He was proud to say that in one week, he graduated from undergraduate school, got his commission in the U.S. Navy, and married his sweetheart Lella. Following his naval service and law school, John and Lella returned to Cameron, where he practiced law for over 40 years, partnering with Lella as his secretary and office manager for 27 years. John officed in the Henderson Building, which his grandfather, attorney T.S. Henderson, built in 1914. In addition to his private law practice, John was Milam County’s longest-serving district attorney.
John served as the hands and feet of Jesus throughout his life and was very active in the community. He served on the Cameron ISD School Board along with his best friend Forrest Sapp, taught Sunday School for many years, and served in many leadership capacities at his church. John and Lella sang in the First United Methodist Church Choir for over 50 years and were enthusiastic MYF sponsors, long before the days of youth directors. John was also an active member of the Cameron Lions Club and the Masonic Lodge. After Lella’s Promotion, John increased his time visiting friends in their homes and nursing homes, spreading the love of God near and far. He also loved being a mentor and volunteer reader to children at Ben Milam and Ada Henderson Elementary Schools. Throughout his adult life, he called over 300 family members and friends every year to sing Happy Birthday and wish them well on other special occasions.
He was his children’s loving, caring, devoted Daddy, and a fabulous Granddaddy and Daddy John to his grandchildren and other special almost grandchildren. He was the classic southern gentleman and often said he was THE most blessed man the Good Lord ever made! John loved with his whole heart. He made everyone feel special and showed each of his loved ones how much he treasured them. One of his many love languages was talking, and we loved to hear his amazing stories of a life well lived. He loved the Cameron Yoemen, the Texas Longhorns, Hanover and Sugarloaf Mountain, Blue Bell, chicken fried steak with extra gravy, his 10:00 weekly Wednesday morning coffee klatch at Texas Burger with lifelong friends, his children and grandchildren, and most of all, our Mama.
There will be a Celebration of John’s Life at 2:00PM on Friday, March 13, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church in Cameron. Services will be under the direction of Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home.
There is no special technique or secret to following Christ—just patience, humility, self-awareness and the desire to live faithfully. It is up to us to become all that God has purposed us to be. Let mine be a life lived for Christ.