Services for Amador Juventino Reyna Jr., 41, of Killeen will be at a later date.
Mr. Reyna died Wednesday, Dec. 22, in Killeen.
He was born Aug. 6, 1980, in Toledo, Ohio, to Mr. and Mrs. Steve DeHoyos Sr. He moved from Ohio to Connecticut and later to Texas. He attended St. Stephen School and Cardinal Stritch High School, and graduated from the University of Toledo. He worked in sales and marketing.
Survivors include a son, Amador Reyna III of Newington, Conn.; a daughter, Maria Reyna of Newington; his father of Toledo; and three sisters, Roxangela Kynard of Pflugervile, Brianna Goncalves of East Branby, Conn., and Kazandra Escobar of Milbury, Ohio;
Memorials may be made to the Eyes of Angels in Killeen.
Branford/Dawson Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.