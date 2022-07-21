Services for William Jacob Passmore, 62, of Little River-Academy will be 10 a.m. Friday at memorial Baptist Church with Dr. Tom Henderson and Rev. Robert Copeland officiating.
Burial will be in Rogers Cemetery.
Mr. Passmore died Saturday, July 16, at a local hospital.
He was born Sept. 24, 1959, in Houston. He was a youth minister and pastor at Airway Baptist Church in Houston. He married Paula Passmore in 1987. He graduated from Houston Baptist University. He was a pastor at First Baptist Church in Rogers and Little River Country Church in Little River-Academy.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Meagan Passmore; and his mother, Kenneta Passmore.
Survivors include his wife; four children, Justin Passmore of Rogers, Jordan Lang of Dallas, Morgan Lang of Temple and Kaylah Taylor of Little River-Academy; his fathers, Mike Passmore of Rogers and Willard Manuel Sr. of Livingston; and a brother, David Passmore of Rogers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Little River Country Church, P.O. Box 398, Little River-Academy, TX 76554.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at the funeral home.