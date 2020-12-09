No services are planned for Margarita G. Morales, 54, of Temple.
Mrs. Morales died Dec. 2.
She was born July 20, 1966, in San Angelo to Federico H. Sr. and Estefana M. Gonzalez. She attended Estacado High School in Lubbock. She worked for Bell Finance and Girling Healthcare.
Survivors include her husband, Gavino V. Morales Sr.; a daughter, Rita O. Sauceda; a son, Gavino E. Morales Jr.; a sister, Yolanda Gonzalez; and two brothers, Federico H. Gonzalez Jr. and Sergio Gonzalez.
Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.