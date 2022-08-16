Foster Hale Willis
03/17/1926 – 08/11/2022
Funeral services honoring the life of US Army Veteran, Foster H. Willis, 96, will be held at Dossman Funeral Home, at 11AM, Wednesday, 17th of August 2022, officiated by Pastor Ed Wilks. Interment will follow at North Belton Cemetery with Full Military Honors. The Willis Family will be receiving family and friends from 5-7:00PM, Tuesday, 16th of August at Dossman Funeral Home.
Foster Hale Willis was born March 17, 1926, to the late Edward L. and Bertha Mae Willis in the coal mining town of Benham, Kentucky. Where he was raised and received his education. Shortly after graduating from Benham High, Foster was drafted into World War II, in February of 1945.
Foster retired after 20 plus years of honorable service in the United States Army. He served during World War II and the Korean Conflict.
He married Betty Lou Perry in Jonesville, Virginia on September 18, 1953. After retirement, Foster went on to work for Griggs Equipment in Belton as a Paint Foreman and later the maintenance department at the University of Mary Hardin Baylor. He was a member of the Belton Church of Christ and VFW Post 4008.
Foster is preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Bertha Willis; sister, JoAnn Blakenship.
Survivors are wife, Betty Willis of Belton; children, Donna Danekas and husband, Jim of Temple, James Willis and wife, Renee of Belton, Cathy Haisler of Houston. Brother, David Willis of Brooklet, Georgia; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Memorials can be made to the Belton Church of Christ in lieu of flowers. Services are under the direction of Dossman Funeral Home.
