Services for Sam D. Barfield, 65, of Reed’s Lake will be 9:30 a.m. Thursday in Hillcrest Cemetery with Loyd Hall officiating.
Mr. Barfield died Monday, March 8, at his residence.
He was born Dec. 10, 1955, to Roy Edward and Elizabeth Jane Lawhon Barfield. He graduated from Temple High School in 1973. He received a bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University in 1977. He married Sandra Lynne Haddick Scott on March 8, 1997. He worked for Texas A&M University and was a meat packing supervisor in Greeley, Colo. He also was a farmer and rancher. He was a member of Heidenheimer Church of Christ.
He was preceded in death by his wife on March 6, 2018.
Survivors include his mother; and a brother, David Barfield.
Memorials may be made to Cherokee Home for Children.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.