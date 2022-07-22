Eugene Matthews Mersiovsky
Eugene Matthews Mersiovsky died July 14, 2022 at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple. Eugene was born March 4, 1946 in Walburg, Texas to Martin and Ella Mersiovsky as the youngest of five boys. They were members of Zion Lutheran Church in Walburg until is father’s death in 1956. The family then moved to Belton where Eugene graduated from high school. He worked for and retired from E R Carpenter.
Preceding Eugene in death were his parents and three brothers – Herbert, Victor and Norman. Survivor is his brother Orlando.
A memorial service will be Saturday, July 23rd at 10:00 am at Immanuel Lutheran in Belton (Prince of Peace), 1215 S. Wall St., Belton with Pastor Luke Madsen officiating. The family will receive visitors prior to the service. Affordable Burial and Cremation will be in charge.
Paid Obituary