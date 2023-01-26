BELTON — Services for Wiley J. Andrews Jr., 82, of Little River-Academy, will be 2 p.m. Thursday in Little River-Wilson Valley Cemetery.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Subscribe for as little as $4
to continue reading.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
BELTON — Services for Wiley J. Andrews Jr., 82, of Little River-Academy, will be 2 p.m. Thursday in Little River-Wilson Valley Cemetery.
Mr. Andrews died Sunday, Jan. 22, at a healthcare facility in Belton.
He was born Nov. 20, 1940, to Wiley J. Andrews Sr. and Anna Belle Andrews in Temple. He worked for Lone Star Natural Gas Pipeline. He married Shirley Ann Corbin.
He was preceded in death by his wife; and a son, Gary D. Andrews.
Survivors include four sons, James D. Andrews, Timothy E. Andrews, Donald S. Andrews, and Christopher M. Andrews; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton.