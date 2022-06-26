Services for Wallace M. Biskup Sr., 86, of Troy will be 10 a.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church in Troy.
Burial will be in Roberts Cemetery in Troy.
Mr. Biskup died Wednesday, June 22, at a local hospital.
He was born Jan. 20, 1936, in Buckholts to James and Vallie Macek Biskup. He graduated from Temple High School. He served in the Army National Guard. He attended First Baptist Church. He owned and operated Biskup Blacksmith and Welding in Seaton.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara Biskup of Troy; two daughters, Audra Burtch of Austin and Debbie Carter of Cape Cod, Mass.; a son, Wallace M. Biskup Jr. of Seaton; a brother, Joseph “Buddy” Biskup of Buckholts; a sister, Barbara Jean Folks of Florida; and five grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.