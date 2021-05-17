Services for Eric James Thien, 58, of Killeen will be 2 p.m. Sunday at VFW Post No. 5877 in Copperas Cove.
Mr. Thien died April 8 at a Copperas Cove care facility.
He was born Jan. 23, 1963, in San Diego to Gene and Billie Mills Thien. He graduated from Valhalla High School. He served in the U.S. Army.
Survivors include four daughters, Tammy Thien, Jennifer Hill, Natasha Solito Thien and Billie Jean Thien; and two sisters, Neta Gibson and Pam Carron.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center in Temple at www.youngsdaughters.com.