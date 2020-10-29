Patriciann Hinds Coufal
Patriciann Hinds Coufal passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at a Temple hospital. She was born on December 29, 1946 in Temple, Texas, to James Clara Hinds and Leota Guinn Hinds. A 1964 Temple High School graduate, she received a Master’s in Fine Art degree from Sam Houston State University and also studied Art in London and South America.
Patricia’s career as an artist involved countless exhibits and awards in many different mediums and genres. She could create serious art backed by extensive scholarly knowledge and technical skill or put together an entire body of whimsical work with the sole purpose of making people laugh and not take things too seriously. When she was not actively creating, she reported that she was “gestating” – always sorting through ideas and planning. No matter the project, one could count on her to “not do anything in a little way at all”.
Although small in stature, Patricia made a big impression in any room and on many lives. She possessed a rare spirit and a unique awareness and sensitivity to the world, which attracted a tribe of cherished friends who are thought of as family.
Her teaching career spanned many decades, age groups, and settings and produced generations of beloved students who recognized and ran to her everywhere she went – always with fond memories of her class and often with gratitude for the impact she had on them.
She approached motherhood as the most important, fulfilling, and impactful job she would ever have on Earth and raised a daughter who will do her absolute best to continue that legacy and pass along everything that is best of “Paddy” to Patricia’s granddaughters.
Patricia is survived by her daughter, Cynnamon Hines and husband Chad, her granddaughters, Harrison and Connally Hines, and numerous friends and extended family.
She will be buried at North Belton Cemetery with a private graveside service. A celebration of life and retrospective Art exhibition is in the works for a time when her loved ones can gather without masks and distancing.
The family has entrusted Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple with the arrangements.
Paid Obituary