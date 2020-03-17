Services for Annette Miechelle Cecil, 46, of Rogers will be 10 a.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church in Rogers.
Burial will be in Rogers Cemetery.
She died Wednesday, March 4, at a local hospital.
She was born May 1, 1973, in Temple to James F. and Aggie Cecil. She graduated from Rogers High School. She was a member of First Baptist Church and St. Mary Catholic Church in Temple.
Survivors include her mother of Rogers; and a brother, James Cecil of Rogers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bell County Humane Society.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.