Services for Juanita Espinoza Grinie, 95, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple with Mario Zavala officiating.
Burial will be in Waco Memorial Park.
Mrs. Grinie died Feb. 18 at her residence.
She was born June 16, 1925, in Moulton to Jose and Ramona Ramirez Espinoza. She was a homemaker. She was a member of Iglesia Bautista Betel Church.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Pablo Reina and Monico Grinie Sr.; a son, Monico Grinie Jr.; and a grandchild.
Survivors include two sons, Tom Reina and Mariano Grinie; four daughters, Santos Mendoza, Elena Reyes, Janie Grinie and Rebecca Lara; three sisters, Antonia Herrera, Concepcion Trevino and Mariana Gonzales, all of Houston; a brother, Pablo Espinoza of Houston; 19 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren; 35 great-great-grandchildren; and several step-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.