Marjorie Geraldine “Jerry” Kolls Telford
Marjorie Geraldine “Jerry” Kolls Telford, 91, of Ft. Walton Beach, Florida went to be with her Lord and Savior on June 8, 2022. She was born in Belton, Texas on March 14, 1931, to John Henry Kolls, Sr., and Jewell Katherine Kolls. Jerry graduated from Temple High School in 1948 and Baylor University in 1952 with a Bachelor of Business Administration. After graduating she worked at the Baptist General Convention of Texas in the Student Department until she met and married her husband of 54 years, Lt. Col (U.S.A.F. Ret) Joe Warren Telford of Little Rock, Arkansas. She then faithfully supported Joe throughout his Air Force career as they moved around the US and overseas. Joe and Jerry returned to Ft. Walton Beach in 1977 where they lived, worked, and later retired. As a long-time member of First Baptist Church of Ft. Walton Beach Jerry was involved with the Woman’s Missionary Union, caring for the babies in the nursery, serving as the church clerk for two years, and on staff for eleven years as the front office receptionist. Her poise and grace were always a welcomed presence in the church office. One of her greatest joys was to use her spiritual gift of hospitality to minister to many. She did so by hosting Sunday lunches for visiting pastors and missionaries, singles from the church, and family friends as well as hosting many wedding and baby showers. She also enjoyed making holidays special for her family and spending time with friends and extended family in Texas.
Jerry was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Joe in 2015, and her brother John Henry Kolls, Jr. Survivors include her three children, Joe Telford of Ft. Walton Beach; David Telford and his wife Marda of The Woodlands, TX; Laurie Sindel and her husband Colin of Belton, TX; grandchildren John David Telford and his wife Bryanna of Dallas, TX; Tori Swearengin and her husband Hayden of Waco, TX; Halley Telford of Destin, FL; Luke and Avery Sindel of Belton, TX; brother Robert Kolls of Stephenville, TX; sister-in-law Charlotte Kolls of San Angelo, TX; and cherished nephews, nieces, great-nephews, and great-nieces.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, July 16, 2022 at First Baptist Church of Ft. Walton Beach with a reception for all guests immediately following. At a future time, ashes will be interred at Brooks Memorial Cemetery during a private family ceremony. Memorials may be made to the Woman’s Missionary Union Foundation for Florida projects, 100 Missionary Ridge, Birmingham, AL 35242.
Expressions of love and sympathy may be placed and viewed at www.emeraldcoastfuneralhome.com
Paid Obituary