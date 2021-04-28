CAMERON — Services for Verna Lee “Patsy” Roesler, 95, of Buckholts will be 2 p.m. Sunday in Corinth Cemetery near Buckholts.
Mrs. Roesler died Monday, April 26, at a Cameron nursing and rehab home.
She was born June 18, 1925, in the Vogelsang community of Milam County to Otto and Winnie Becker Folschinsky. She married Edward Joseph Roesler on Nov. 15, 1942. She was a member of Hope Lutheran Church in Buckholts. She retired as a beautician.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 1997.
Survivors include a son, Glen Roesler of Buckholts; a daughter, Kay Goode of Buckholts; a sister, Flodene Kuhn of Temple; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home of Cameron is in charge of arrangements.