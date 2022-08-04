Robert Bret Allen
Robert Bret Allen, age 61, of Troy, Texas passed away on July 27, 2022 after a lengthy battle with glioblastoma.
Bret was born in Marshall, Texas to Billy Ray and Gloria Allen on March 30, 1961. He graduated from Marshall High School and attended Texas State University at Commerce. At 23, he began working for the Katy Railroad which later merged into the Union Pacific Railroad.
He retired in 2019 after being diagnosed with cancer.
In 1991, he married Brigitte Pelkey, formerly of Elizabethtown, New York. They briefly lived in Dallas before settling and raising their family in Troy, Texas.
Together, they have a daughter, Ryan and son, Zachary.
Bret is survived by his beloved wife of 31 years Brigitte; parents B.R and Gloria Allen of Marshall, Texas; daughter Ryan Lucadou, husband Landon, and their son Levi of The Woodlands, Texas; son Zachary Allen and wife Jenny of Temple, Texas; brother Bart Allen, wife Holly, and their daughters Randi, Taylor, and Grace of Marshall, Texas; many other family members located throughout Texas and New York; and many, many close friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Friendship Baptist Church on Saturday, August 6th at 10am in Marshall, Texas and at Troy United Methodist Church on Saturday, August 13th at 10am in Troy, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Troy United Methodist Church Missions, PO Box 9, Troy, Texas 76579 or to the Glioblastoma Foundation, PO Box 62066, Durham, NC 27715.
