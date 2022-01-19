LAREDO — Services for Irene Trejo, 65, of Bartlett will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Vicente de Paul Catholic Church in Laredo.
The body will be cremated.
Mrs. Trejo died Sunday, Jan. 16, at a Laredo hospital.
She was born July 28, 1956, in Deckerville, Mich., to Mauro and Julia Villafranca. She worked for Texas Workforce Solutions.
Survivors include a son, Hector Trejo Jr.; a daughter, Jessica Trejo Gamino; a sister, Letty Hinojosa; a brother, Mauro Villafranca Jr.; and five grandchildren.
Joe Jackson North Funeral Chapels and Cremation Services in Laredo is in charge of arrangements.