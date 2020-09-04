ROCKDALE — Services for Denice Elizabeth Doss, 65, of Rockdale will be 10 a.m. today at Meadowbrook Baptist Church in Rockdale.
Mrs. Doss died Tuesday, Sept. 1.
She was born Oct. 26, 1954, in Fort Bragg, N.C., to Mary and Richard Hertless. She married James Doss Jr., on April 28, 1973. She graduated from Reagan High School in Austin in 1972 and later graduated from Texas A&M with a bachelor’s degree in education. She was a member of Meadowbrook Baptist Church. She served the community as director of the Senior Citizens Center, director of the MARC Center for special needs citizens, director of Community Education, and president of the Rockdale Chamber of Commerce. She promoted Community Education projects; organized the Tejas Festival; played an integral role in developing the local El Camino Real; served as president of Rotary Club; chaired the Rotary Scholarship Selection Committee and the RYLA leadership camp student committee. She also served on the Tourism Board and the Milam County Historic Commission board of directors. She retired as the after school education coordinator for Rockdale ISD.
She was preceded in death by a grandchild.
Survivors include her husband; two sons, Scott Doss of Kyle and Derek Doss of Georgetown; a daughter, Ashli Doss-Davenport of Aledo; two brothers, Rick Hertless of Granger and David Hertless of Austin; a sister, Elaine Beatty of Temple; her mother of Granger; and seven grandchildren.
Memorials be made to Meadowbrook Baptist Church or to the Austin/Round Rock chapter of The Cure Starts Now. (https://thecurestartsnow.org/get-involved/chapters/texas-austinround-rock/donate/).
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.