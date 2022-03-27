Martha Jane Carver (Finlayson) Morehead
Martha Jane Carver (Finlayson) Morehead, 81 made her journey to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, March 18, 2022. She loved Jesus all her life since she was raised in a Christian believers home.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. She knew no enemy but only love for everyone. She was a lady inside and out; she treated everyone she met with a lady like attitude. She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her.
Martha Jane was born in Tampa, Florida on September 20, 1940. Older of two daughters of Ulysses Grant Finlayson and Caroline Olive (Suarez) Finlayson. She was very proud of her heritage; since her father was hundred percent Scottish and her mother was hundred percent Spanish.
Her greatest joys were being married, birth of her son, birth of her two grandchildren. Another thing she enjoyed was teaching school for Forty Three (43) years; teaching kindergarten, 1st grade and 3rd grade both in Florida and Texas. It was always a special treat to her when a former student came up to her in public and hugged her and thanked her for being their teacher. Because Martha Jane truly enjoyed teaching and showing her students the wonders of learning and reaching their goals in education.
Martha Jane took great pleasure in music. She played flute in her high school band. When she began teaching she purchased a Baldwin concert organ, which she played up until she became ill. She loved to play and sing the old hymns especially. She would always play Howard’s favorite hymn “That Old Rugged Cross” when playing the organ.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Howard Stephen Morehead; one son Stephen Howard Morehead and his wife Anya Morehead of Killeen, Texas; two grandchildren Alexander Crispin Morehead and Sophia Rose Morehead. A sister, Judith Gail (Finlayson) Landrum and her husband John Harold Landrum Jr. of North Carolina. Two nephews, John Harold Landrum III of Virginia and Michael Grant Landrum of Virginia. A sister-in-law, D. Elaine Morehead of Temple, Texas, and many cousins.
The memory of Martha Jane will be cherished by so many who knew her during her lifetime and will look forward to meeting her in the future.
Martha Jane was a member of First Baptist Church of Belton, Texas. The family request in lieu of flowers memorials be made in her name to the building fund of the First Baptist Church, 506 North Main St. Belton, Texas 76513.
Funeral services will be held on March 31, 2022 at the Broecker Funeral Home 949 West Village Road, Salado, Texas 76571. Visitation will be at 10:00 am, service 11:00 am and internment at 1:00 pm at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen, Texas.
