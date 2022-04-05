Hilda E. Goldman Mikeska
Hilda E. Goldman Mikeska, 98, of Temple, passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022 in Temple Texas.
Services for Mrs. Mikeska will be at 10 am Wednesday, April 6, at Salem Lutheran Church in Barclay, Texas. Burial will follow in Salem Lutheran Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 – 7 pm Tuesday, April 5, at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Mrs. Mikeska was born April 2, 1923 in Cyclone, Texas to Ernst O. Goldman and Sophie Eixman Goldman. She met Rudolph Mikeska of Seaton, Texas and they were married at the Salem Lutheran Church in Barclay on November 24, 1946. She was a seamstress and a homemaker, and was a lifetime member of Salem Lutheran Church. She loved family get-togethers, dancing, playing dominoes, and gardening.
Mrs. Mikeska was preceded in death by her parents, Ernst O. and Sophie Goldman; her husband, Rudolph on June 2, 2004; her brother, Otto Goldman; three sisters, Leona Goldman Lange, Wilma Goldman Sitz, Alice Goldman Fabianke; and two great-grandsons, Dillon Schwartz and Ethan Hughes.
She is survived by two daughters, Mildred Mikeska Phillips (Keith) of Georgetown and Joyce Mikeska McLean Friesner (John) of Temple; three grandchildren, Jana Phillips of Augusta, Maine, Stacy Phillips Combs (Josh) of Bethesda, Maryland, Jared McLean of Waco; and four great-grandchildren, Michael Schwartz of Augusta, Maine, Ella Combs, Eva Combs, and Oliver Combs, all of Bethesda, Maryland.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Salem Lutheran Church Cemetery Fund, 418 FM 1772, Rosebud, Texas 76570.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home
in Temple is in charge of arrangements.
Paid Obituary