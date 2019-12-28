Services for Vera Lois McDaniel Bills, 90, of Temple will be private.
Ms. Bills died Friday, Dec. 27, at a local care center.
She was born Feb. 18, 1929, in Wesleco to Ottis and Vera Emory. She worked for Scott & White Hospital in Temple.
She was preceded in death by a grandchild.
Survivors include two sons, Mickey McDaniel Jr. of Chatham, Ill., and Marvin J. McDaniel of Texas; a daughter, Judy Knox of Holland; three grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Monday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.