Robert Lynn McGuyer
Graveside services for Robert Lynn McGuyer, 98, of Belton will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, June 4, 2022, at North Belton Cemetery with Rev. Andy Davis officiating.
The family will receive friends for visitation from 5-7 PM Friday evening at the Dossman Funeral Home Chapel.
Mr. McGuyer died Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in a Belton Assisted Living Center.
Mr. McGuyer was born January 31, 1924, in the Armstrong Community in Bell County, the son of Robert Silas McGuyer and Erna Splittgerber McGuyer. He was a 1941 graduate of Belton High School. He enlisted in the United States Navy immediately following the bombing of Pearl Harbor. He served the entire war on the USS Ajax in the Pacific, as a torpedo repairman. He was honorably discharged in 1946.
After the war he attended Tarleton State University and graduated from Texas A&M University ’51 with a Bachelor of Science in Animal Husbandry. While attending Texas A&M he was instrumental in establishing the Texas A&M Rodeo Club and won the title of Texas Collegiate Bull Riding Champ.
Upon graduation Mr. McGuyer served as ranch manager for a number of ranches in North Texas and Oklahoma. In the 1960’s he began his career for the USDA as a grain elevator inspector. He retired in the early 1980’s and returned to his love of animals to raise full bred registered Limousine cattle.
He was a long time member of the First Christian Church of Belton.
Mr. McGuyer was preceded in death by his parents, first wife Norma (McCaskill) McGuyer of Belton and second wife Francis (Shaw) McGuyer of San Antonio; his two sisters Margret Heartfield and Libby Jones, and nephew Donny Jones.
Survivors include two nephews and their wives, Roy and Ann Heartfiled, David and Katherine Jones, and stepson and his wife Tommy and Mary Anderson.
Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.
Paid Obituary