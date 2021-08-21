Services for Helen Isabell Swinney, 94, of Temple will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in Rosenberg City Cemetery.
Mrs. Swinney died Wednesday, Aug. 18, at an assisted living facility.
She was born Aug. 2, 1927, in Needville to William and Charity Hopkins Schendel. She grew up in Damon. She graduated from Tarleton University. She trained as a medical technologist in Dallas at Baylor Hospital. She married Fred Thomas Swinney on June 20, 1947. She resided in Tomball for 63 years before moving to Temple in 2020. She worked as a medical lab technologist before retiring. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, the Daughters of the American Revolution and the First Baptist Church in Tomball.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include a daughter, Sheryl Cathey of Temple; a son, Fred Thomas “Tommy” Swinney Jr. of Tomball; three grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Visitation will be noon to 5 p.m. Monday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.