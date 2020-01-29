ROCKDALE — Services for Harold David Luckey, 82, of Rockdale will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale with the Rev. Barry Methvin officiating.
Burial will be in I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Rockdale.
Mr. Luckey died Sunday, Jan. 26, in Temple.
He was born Feb. 25, 1937, in Houston to Warren Glen and Savannah Susan Anthis Luckey. He worked as a machinist and electrician as well as working at the aluminum plant in Rockdale.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Beth Rantz; a son, Steven Mitchell Luckey; and a grandchild.
Survivors include two sons, Leon Luckey of Lucas and Larry Luckey of San Antonio; a daughter, Jayne Dorantes of Schertz; a brother, William “Bill” Luckey of Rockdale; a half-brother, Werner Glenn Luckey Jr. of Kerrville; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Apostolic Faith Church, 400 W. Davilla Ave., Rockdale, TX 76567.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.